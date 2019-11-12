Doctors suggest someone not eating meat tuna
The assurance of Spanish doctors, the new rules will help reduce risks of mercury poisoning.
At risk are pregnant women and children.
Mercury is a dangerous poison, the main target of which is the brain and nervous system.
It can have a negative effect even in very small amounts during fetal development, and the consequences of this manifested a few years later. Fish with the highest mercury levels – swordfish, tuna and shark.
“The connection of mercury dissolves easily in fats, and is able to cross the blood-brain barrier, the placenta and, as a consequence, lead to changes in the development of neurons in the fetus.
The impact of these changes can be brain damage, learning difficulties, hearing loss and serious damage to the nervous system of the child”, – quotes the doctors edition of La Vanguardia.
How many can you eat this fish rest?
Even if you do not fall into the risk group, the consumption of these types of fish should be limited. Doctors recommend no more than 4 servings per week.
The safest fish (low mercury content): salmon, trout, herring, cod, mackerel, sea bass, flounder.