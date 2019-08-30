Doctors suggested which toothpaste cause cavities
Dentists expressed the view that the use of toothpastes with coal and soda can contribute to rapid development of caries.
Among those who scrupulously follows the white teeth, have recently become popular pasta with charcoal and soda – the emergence of the boom was greatly helped by the social network. However, in the publication of the Age experts say in people who initially had problems with teeth from using such pastes is increased tooth sensitivity and the ability to develop caries.
“These toothpastes promise to whiten your teeth, but they act as an abrasive, a pigment may be removed, but will hurt the enamel. In the case of erosion of enamel to disrupt the integrity of the tooth and the caries will appear, increase the sensitivity of the teeth,” said Dr. Michaela of Cinotti, representative of the Australian dental Association.
The expert also stated that a paste with the charcoal and baking soda does not contain fluoride, the main ingredient that protects the teeth. Thus they can find carcinogenic compounds.
Cinotti stressed that these pastes are dangerous to use on a daily basis, especially if the person has a sweet tooth and eats it quite actively. To strengthen the tooth enamel on a regular basis and it is important to use primarily the paste with fluorine, said the expert.