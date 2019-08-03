Doctors told about any symptoms of said white coating on the tongue

August 3, 2019
White coating on the tongue often indicates diseases of the gastrointestinal tract.

Doctors recommend not to ignore this phenomenon and seek assistance from specialists.

Experts note that bacteria often provoke bad breath and salivation. In this case, one brushing to get rid of such problems, may not be enough. Doctors advise to rinse mouth with baking soda, salt and herbal formulations.

If the tongue coating is still and acquires a brownish tint, you need to consult a doctor. According to experts, a person faced with the problem of plaque on your language, there may be trouble with the immune system, candidiasis, dysbiosis, or various gastrointestinal diseases.

Prescribe treatment can only a doctor. Do not try to get rid of diseases such as this can only worsen the feeling. After medication the microflora of the oral cavity will be restored.

