Doctors told about diseases which can be identified by eyes
Doctors told about diseases which can be identified by the eyes. Among them, called graves ‘ disease and cancer.
A symptom of diabetes may be xanthelasmas — yellow bumps around the eyes formed because of increased cholesterol and excess body fat. Also pay attention to the different reaction of pupils to light. This factor may be the first symptom of a brain hemorrhage. Doctors warn that a sign of a melanoma is a spot on the iris of the eye accompanied by blurred vision.
About ocular migraines may signal small blind spot with the specific wavy lines around. The disease occurs due to stress, abuse coffee, alcohol. If eyesight problems are accompanied by high body temperature, weakness and impaired speech, it may be the first symptoms of a stroke.
At the facial paralysis indicate problems with closing the eyes and disturbing and a symptom of cancer is a persistent barley, which occurs again after treatment. Cancer can also induce a partial loss of eyelashes in the inflamed region. In graves ‘ disease most often identified increased eye.