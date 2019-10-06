Doctors told about diseases which can specify the color of the nails
Doctors told about diseases which can specify the color of the nails. If you detect pathology at an earlier stage, this will promote quick recovery.
Excessive consumption of fatty foods, and Smoking can cause yellowing of the nails. Medical experts say that unhealthy food leads to diseases of the liver, and because the color of the skin becomes unhealthy. Bluish color of the nails may indicate the presence of diseases of the cardiovascular system. Body does not have enough incoming oxygen, as a result, you may also experience feelings of weakness, fatigue and lethargy. In this case, professionals recommend to visit a doctor.
The problems associated with the respiratory system, causing a bulge and a small, rounded nails. Among the symptoms, talking about the present ailments, you can find spots of white color, signaling is deficient in the body the amount of iron and nutrients.