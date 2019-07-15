Doctors told about diseases which may signal the lip
Doctors told how the lips are able to signal different diseases. Some of this manifested on the part of the face symptoms, you should seek the advice of a doctor.
When the lips continuously peel and become dry, this may indicate a lack of fluid in the body. Balm only solves the appearance problem, it is better to drink water to replenish the balance. In addition to pulling moisture from them causes the habit of constantly licking his lips. In some cases, the dryness indicates the presence of gastritis, erosions or problems with the stomach and mucous membranes.
Cracks in the corners of the mouth are often a symptom of a bacterial infection, lack of calcium, magnesium and certain vitamins. Overly bright or pale lips can indicate malfunctions in the liver, and unnatural color for no apparent reason, says problems with the cardiovascular system.