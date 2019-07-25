Doctors told about diseases you can contract from animals
Animals sometimes represent a very real threat to people.
First, the man can hit anthropozoonotic infection. For it is common to strict veterinary and epidemiological control.
The doctors include each diagnosed case to a difficult situation. By the way, the disease can be transmitted by wild animals and cattle.
Lyme disease is one of the most famous, which is transmitted from animals to humans. The disease develops on the background of the bacteria Borrelia burgdorferi through the bite of infected ticks. With this disease often have dogs, cats, cattle and man. Often carriers of bacteria are ticks and rodents.
Disease Brucella cause Brucellosis, which is found in wild pigs, elk, deer, and dogs. The pathogens amaze the reproductive system. The probability of infected person in this case is small. Among the symptoms doctors have identified depression, headaches, constant fatigue, fever. The disease can be transmitted through dairy products.
A person infected with rabies after the bite of an infected animal. In this case, it requires quarantine and preventive measures against the spread of the virus. In addition, the urgent need of vaccination.
The bacteria Yersinia pestis cause plague, which is often tolerated by the fleas. In the case of an epidemic can die up to 90% of the colony animals. In the middle ages as a result of disease killed millions of people.
People can become ill with West Nile fever. Vectors of this virus are mosquitoes and ticks. It affects donkeys, horses, but they are not vaccinated to avoid death. Person the infection is transmitted through mosquito bites.
Salmonella is also frequently diagnosed in people. The infection occurs due to eating foods that contain the bacteria Salmonella, often dangerous are eggs. A person has the symptoms similar to an intestinal infection. Also the list includes zoonotic infections caused by viruses of the type A.