Doctors told about simple exercises that help with varicose veins
Doctors have made a list of exercises, the implementation of which will help in the presence of varicose veins. Such exercises positively affects blood vessels.
Exercise vibration will help to clean up the capillaries, you need to lie on the floor, putting a pillow under your head, and shake hands and feet for at least three minutes. When “the bike” in which a person in a lying position turns imaginary pedal, strengthens the muscular-venous pump. Lying on your side on the elbow, one leg should bend, and the second to pull ahead, bending in the foot and pulling the fingertips on myself. Raising up the other leg, you want to slowly lower it, not when putting it on the floor.
Another exercise should be done while sitting. Enough to raise feet above the floor and carry out the rotation of the feet in different directions at least 10-15 times. At the same time with the active exercises it is better to discuss the list of exercises with your doctor.