Doctors told about supplements that help reduce blood sugar levels in diabetes of the 2nd type
Diabetes mellitus of the second type refers to those chronic diseases that we need to completely review your diet to minimize the likelihood of developing potentially lethal complications. Some nutritional supplements, as proved by scientists, help diabetics control blood sugar levels.
“Diabetes of the 2nd type, the pancreas cannot produce the insulin needed by the body volume. Insulin is needed to regulate blood sugar levels — if this process is constantly violated, then there are the deadly pathologies associated with improper working of vital internal organs”, — experts say.
Some nutritional supplements, according to experts, help to control blood sugar. This, in particular, cinnamon, increase the body’s sensitivity to insulin. Plus, similar effect have chromium — scientists have proven this by the results of the study, which was attended by sixty-two thousand patients.
Another useful for diabetics Supplement — quercetin. Daily 500-milligram dose of the substance taken for eight weeks reduces glucose levels in people with metabolic syndrome. We are talking about a syndrome that is believed, usually precedes the development of diabetes of the second type.