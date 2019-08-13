Doctors told about the beneficial properties of mango

Mango is one of the few products that combines exquisite taste and an incredible amount of useful vitamins.

So, a group of scientists conducted a series of studies and found out why you need to eat mango.

Strengthening the immune system

Mango contains beta-carotene and carotenoids. When injected into the human body, these substances are converted to vitamin a, and perform an antioxidant role. The high content of vitamin C provides immune system support.

Liver protection

The liver more than other organs need protection from toxic substances, and mango, as mentioned above, contains large amounts of antioxidants. Daily consumption of mango is the easiest and most natural way to maintain the liver in good condition.

Normalization of digestion

Fiber helps eliminate toxins and improve digestion. In order to obtain 20% of the daily value of fiber eat just one fruit, it also helps to avoid potassium deficiency. A deficiency of potassium in the body the water balance, it causes problems in work of intestines.

