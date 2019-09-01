Doctors told about the benefits of almonds for health
Doctors told what kind of health benefits provides regular consumption of almonds. The inclusion of this product in your diet has several benefits for your entire body.
Thanks to the almond you can reduce the amount of cholesterol in the body, at high levels a day is enough to eat up to 20-30 nuts of an almond tree. The product is rich in various vitamins and minerals due to the content of tocopherol is the strengthening of hair and at the expense of the B vitamins can achieve their luster and strength. If you have almonds with the peel, you can improve the condition of the cardiovascular system, and magnesium and fatty acids improve the functioning of the circulatory system.
Vitamin E, antioxidants and manganese slows down aging, promoting the production of collagen. Favor of almond carries for those suffering from dysbiosis. Thanks to the nuts it is possible to strengthen memory and improve brain function.