Doctors told about the benefits of apricots for health
The consumption of apricots has a number of advantages for human health. As part of this seasonal fruit contains large amounts of vitamins and other nutrients.
Contained in apricots is vitamin C helps maintain youthful and beautiful skin, while vitamin a smooths wrinkles, discolorations and other irregularities. In addition, the fruit is a micronutrient B3 to reduce redness of the skin. Product improves vision, and the presence of lutein and zeaxanthin reduces the negative impact of UV-radiation. Beta-carotene in apricots is effective against atherosclerosis, which is threatened by stroke, and even fruit helps to produce collagen, increasing the elasticity of arteries.
Apricots recommended for those who suffer from problems with the cardiovascular system, also they are useful in anemia. The fruit helps to soothe joints and maintain body in shape, not less good for the body is different from dried apricots.