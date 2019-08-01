Doctors told about the benefits of eating cocoa
Cocoa is not only delicious, but also useful. This was stated by the doctors, delighted lovers of the drink.
Even in ancient times, Indians considered cocoa a cure. In the XVI century by the Spanish General Cortes visited North America, learned about the beneficial properties of cocoa and brought to Europe. Its a huge benefit. Cocoa contains over 300 useful substances: proteins, fats, carbohydrates, minerals (phosphorus, zinc, copper, sodium, magnesium, potassium, calcium) and vitamins (A, B, E, P). It improves the digestive system, useful for the brain and improves memory. Cocoa lowers blood pressure, thanks to antioxidants and the risk of senile nedoumiya. Supports cholesterol balance in the body, protects the skin from infrared radiation. In cocoa contains melanin, which protects skin from harmful sun rays. It is also delicious cough medicine. It contains theobromine, a stimulating depression of the cough reflex.
To prepare the cocoa as possible on the water, and on milk, but doctors stress that you should choose only high-quality product. European Organisation for food safety advises to eat a day 10 grams of chocolate or 2.5 grams of cocoa beans.