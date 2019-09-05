Doctors told about the benefits of eating legumes for health
Doctors told, what benefits to human health provides the use of legumes. The relevant findings made by employees of the University of Colorado in the United States.
Legumes are a good substitute for animal protein, they are often used as alternatives to meat, however, little is known about the real benefits of the product. According to experts, due to the beans may reduce the levels of cholesterol in the body, also examined their impact on people with type 2 diabetes and problems with the cardiovascular system. If you use the product on a regular basis, you can prevent the tissue damage associated with lipid peroxidation.
Lean on legumes recommended for those who has diabetes or suffers from high cholesterol. Overall, the product has a positive effect on the heart and vascular system.