Doctors told about the benefits of kissing health
Kissing is not only pleasant, but also, according to the scientists, is useful. According to them, kissing positively affect both the physical health and his psychological state.
When people kiss, then there is activation of blood circulation and breathing, so the internal organs are supplied better with oxygen. Kissing also help to reduce the relapse of arthritis, rheumatism, osteoarthritis and migraine. The secreted hormones help to raise your mood, decreases anxiety and stress, reduces nervous tension.
Kissing also helps to slow the aging process of the skin. This is due to the fact that while they use all the muscles of the face, which is very beneficial effect on their tone. Increasing blood flow to the face increases the production of collagen, which is essential for maintaining skin elasticity.
In addition, some studies show that during long kisses low allergic reaction. It is also proved that kissing is able to provide analgesic effects. The strengthening of the immune system in General due to the exchange of bacteria, which the more diverse, the better it is for the body. Perhaps including why people kiss often, on average, live longer than those who don’t.