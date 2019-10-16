Doctors told about the benefits of tea for the elderly
The researchers found that tea is helpful in improving mood and preventing cardiovascular diseases. Overall, it very positively affects the brain of elderly people.
Scientists from the University of Singapore found that regularly drinking tea people have a more organized brain areas, and it is associated with good cognitive functions, compared to those who rarely drink tea or not consume it at all. Scientists have obtained the first convincing evidence of the positive effects of tea on brain structure. It can be assumed that regular consumption of this drink has a protective effect against age-related decline in the functionality of the brain.
Previous studies have shown that drinking tea is beneficial for human health. Among other things, noted the ability of this drink to boost mood and prevent cardiovascular diseases. Now, researchers have attracted 36 people older than 60, in respect of which information had been gathered about their lifestyle, physiological and psychological health. All of them passed through neuropsychological tests and magnetic resonance imaging in the period from 2015 to 2018.
After analyzing the cognitive functionality of the brain of the participants, the researchers found that drinking green or black tea at least 4 times a week for the past 25 years, more than effective at the brain. It was also confirmed that tea improves mood and really has a positive effect on the cardiovascular system.