Doctors told about the blood clots
Experts told, what causes blood clots in the legs and varicose veins.
As the correspondent Magicforum, varicose veins – a disease transmitted by inheritance. Most often it affects people who have suffered at the feet of some disease or just carrying stuff.
As for the blood clots in the vessels, it is a kind of blood clots that interfere with the proper distribution of blood in the body. Blood clots can trigger heart attacks and strokes. It often happens that due to the loose clot in a human death.
Blood clots can cause swelling of the legs. If swelling occurs in only one limb. And the second thus does not experience edema, it can be assumed that there is formed a blood clot and to go to the doctor.
Swelling due to deep vein thrombosis, so a trip to the doctors is needed.
Also about the blood clots, I can say red spots or stripes on the body. The red bar, usually located along the vein. Skin can be red and blue.
On the occurrence of blood clots can tell shortness of breath or dizziness, and pain in the legs or frequent seizures.