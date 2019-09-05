Doctors told about the consequences of high pressure at an early age
The scourge of our time – high blood pressure need to control in children, according to doctors.
In childhood. In our days among children and adolescents aged 8 to 17 years increased pressure is fixed at 27% more than ten years ago. Scientists attribute this to the influence of sodium contained in various foods with lots of salt, actively used by modern children.
High blood pressure called the “silent killer,” but often hypertension develops without any symptoms for many years, leading to tragic consequences. Experts of the American pediatric Association recommend that doctors regularly check pressure in children and adolescents – not less frequently than older people. Suffering from high blood pressure children show early signs of cardiovascular disease, they tend to increased risk of obesity, disability and mortality.
After 20 years. Scientists from the Institute of neurobiology and cognitive Sciences, max Planck society (Germany) found that an increase in pressure at this age has gray matter, contributing to the reduction of its volume. They watched the participants, whose average age was 27 years. It turned out that people whose blood pressure is increased, overcoming the mark of 120/80 mm Hg. article gray matter of the brain constantly decreased, with decreased volumes, such as hippocampus, amygdala, thalamus, frontal and parietal lobes of the brain.
After 30 years of age. Recently, scientists from University College London concluded that in terms of pressure after the age of 30 years is possible to predict the development of dementia in older age. Thus, the scientists say, long-term high blood pressure at an early age is a marker of dementia – the result of this process is the destruction of the brain.
In particular, it was found that high blood pressure at age 36 years, is associated with a decreased volume of the brain to 70 years. In addition, in the white matter of the brain experiencing the void, that according to scientists and leads to a deterioration of cognitive functions and eventual dementia.
After the age of 40. Available scientific data indicate that chronically high blood pressure at this age is associated with a high risk of damage to blood vessels and the development of “mini-strokes” that do not lead to disability, but have a detrimental effect on the brain and ultimately on cognitive function.