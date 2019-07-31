Doctors told about the danger of protection from mosquitoes
In the midst of summer vacation, the physicians were told about the dangers of using means of protection from mosquitoes. Experts recommend to study the composition of the funds on the package before use, and apply them with care.
Doctors say that excessive use of chemicals can cause irritation, allergies and even burns. Most protective agents in the composition is DEET, which affects the nervous system. The toxic component causes headaches, convulsions and fainting. In contact with the mucous membrane causes poisoning, and even death.
Mosquito bites themselves, too. Insects are carriers of Lyme disease, tularemia, dirofilariasis, and West Nile fever. Experts urge to read the label and not abuse the protective equipment, unless it is absolutely necessary.