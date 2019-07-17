Doctors told about the dangerous changes in the body that cannot be ignored

Doctors told about the dangerous changes in the body that cannot be ignored. These symptoms is able to signal serious health problems.

Медики рассказали об опасных изменениях тела, которые нельзя игнорировать

Cracks in the corners of the lips can speak of some infections, deficiency of essential vitamins and minerals. Swelling of the upper eyelid can occur when there are problems in the functioning of kidneys and often lower swell, if failures have occurred in the functioning of the liver and heart. Dry skin in winter may indicate the lack of vitamins and poor protection of special funds, and in other seasons indicates the development of certain ailments, including the diabetes and hormonal disruptions.

With intensive loss of hair and eyebrows, you should check the thyroid gland, and facial flushing for no apparent reason often indicates a jump in blood pressure, the proximity of the menopause in women and demodicosis. Darkening of the enamel on the teeth is a symptom of caries, and the white dashes or dots indicate a lack of fluoride or excess of water. Cracks in the heels indicate a deficit of vitamins A and E.

