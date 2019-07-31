Doctors told about the dangers fruit diet
In the pursuit of “wasp” waisted girls often resort to different diets. Doctors told about the dangers of a diet in which a large number of fruits are present.
Doctors reported that the fructose contained in fruits is bad for the body. Glucose is digested and used as energy, but when an excess accumulates in the liver and stored in fat cells. Fructose also does not break and goes straight into the liver, then excreted from the body. If the filters of the liver can not cope with the load, some of the glucose gets into the fat depots, this suggests that instead of losing weight only to gain weight.
It is also established that fructose accelerates the aging process. Due to an excess of simple sugars oxidize proteins in the body and do not perform their functions. Violated the metabolic processes and break down the collagen and elastin – skin proteins. After a while it thins, appears fine wrinkles.
But we should not forget about the benefits of fruits and berries, experts say. They are the main suppliers of vitamins in the body and protect cells DNA from damage. The fruit also contains high amounts of fiber. It is recommended to eat no more than 300 grams of fruit a day, and better in the second half of the day. Experts citrus, plums and apricots. They have a low glycemic index and a greater chance that they will the body only benefits.