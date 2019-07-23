Doctors told about the dangers of detox diets for health
The increasingly popular detox diets can be dangerous to human health. Although this power seems to be most useful, it is associated with certain risks.
According to doctors, fans of detox often cause your body more harm than good. For example, some programs provide for purification of the active consumption of smoothies and juices. The latter are composed of fast carbs, is able to provoke inflammation. Popular for detox diets Himalayan salt sometimes there are toxins.
The belief of some experts, most detox programs are the result of successful marketing campaigns without providing the promised effect. To promote health do not have to lean on smoothies, it is sufficient to include in the diet of seasonal vegetables and fruits. According to who recommendations, the rate at the last day can reach up to 400 grams.