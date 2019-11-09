Doctors told about the dangers of sleep deficit
A sleep deficit can be a powerful factor contributing to the development of a variety of diseases. The cardiovascular system, immunity, cognitive function — lack of sleep has on all key body systems.
“A good night’s sleep is extremely important for the normal functioning of the human body. If your sleep is not long enough or if you have problems with the quality of sleep, you are at risk for the development of many very serious diseases. A shortage of sleep impairs the body’s defenses and makes it to work, that is, on the bottom” — say the authors extensive research, the staff of the University of California, Irvine (United States).
In addition to problems with heart and blood vessels, a bad night’s sleep causes problems with the immune system, and also causes changes at the brain level, which may cause senile dementia. “In the thought on people who have problems with night sleep, found elevated levels of amyloid. These proteins could be one of the main causes of senile dementia”, the researchers said.
For high-quality night’s sleep should be treated no less seriously than the diet or exercise regimen — say scientists who found that good health, usually as a result of such simple yet complex things like food, sleep and exercise.