Doctors told about the dangers of validol and Korvalol
Profile physicians told about the dangers of validol and Korvalol. As it turned out, these are the most popular among Russian citizens drugs are not always beneficial and it can and does hurt.
In Corvalol contain barbiturates which inhibit the respiratory activity and are addictive. These properties of the drug can be dangerous for sick people. Validol doctors call relatively harmless, but not useful medicine. For its effectiveness the drug can be compared to ordinary menthol candy, to consume which, in the case of a heart attack is not recommended. The danger of validol is that it replaces the home kit is more effective to prevent heart diseases remedy — nitroglycerin.
Contained in validol menthol and sugar can help in the case of small anxiety or palpitations, but to use it as first aid in ischemic heart disease dangerous. According to doctors, it is especially important that the nitroglycerin was always under the hand of an elderly gardeners that in case of a serious attack away from the urban environment and can not wait for the arrival of medical ambulance.