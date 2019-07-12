Doctors told about the dangers of vitamin droppers
This procedure involves the intravenous introduction to the body of vitamins and minerals.
Australian scientists have published an article that call for careful use of vitamin drips. According to them, this procedure involves a lot of health risks.
Article of scientists from Griffith University have appeared in the journal the Conversation. The material on the theme of vitamin droppers, which has recently become very popular in the United States. This procedure involves the intravenous introduction to the body of vitamins and minerals. Fans of this method of healing believe that the use of IVS allows to obtain more nutrients, as they enter directly into the bloodstream. While fans of such droppers are celebrities and Hollywood stars that only attracts to the procedure even more public attention.
However, scientists in the article emphasize: the official evidence of the efficacy of vitamin droppers does not exist!
According to them, the procedure of intravenous infusion of vitamins used in hospitals when patients have impaired intestinal absorbability or they are not able to take food in the usual way due to injury or surgery. To resort to such droppers ordinary people can be dangerous, according to Australian experts.
In particular, a vitamin drip can lead to overdose of vitamins, which increases the risk of disorders in the liver.
“Kidney disease or renal failure, this procedure is invalid. Weakened kidneys can not cope with the timely excretion of minerals. Meanwhile, the abundance of potassium, for example, can lead to heart attack,” explained the researchers.
They also talked about the dangers of vitamin IV drips for people with cardiovascular disorders and high blood pressure. In their case, the increase in the content of body fluids from the I. V. can cause heart failure and disturbances in the gastrointestinal tract.