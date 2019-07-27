Doctors told about the deadly dangers of soda
Soda can destroy your bones from the inside.
Carbonated drinks, like any other, help to overcome the thirst in the summer heat. People can not even think that carbonated drinks can destroy your bones from the inside.
The newspaper “MK” has listed another some of the side effects of drinking soda.
According to the newspaper, which refers to the study physicians, sodas can lead to osteoporosis, especially in women who are most susceptible to this drink.
Doctors say that the disease can develop in the bone tissue due to the presence in water of caffeine and phosphoric acid which prevents calcium absorption. Soda weakens the tissue of the pelvic bones and hip joints.
According to experts, cirrhosis of the liver may suffer not only people who have a addiction to alcoholic beverages. Man, overly fond of soda can also get this disease.
Should list what sodas also adversely affect the teeth, help the lover of sweet water to increase the weight, disturb the metabolism, violate the kidneys, and so on.