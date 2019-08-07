Doctors told about the healing properties of baking soda
Doctors strongly recommend not to use baking soda as a medicine to cure certain diseases.
Note that many people take baking soda as a means of folk medicine for the treatment of heartburn. Doctors warn against this. According to them, a solution of soda, which is taken orally, can greatly harm humans.
In particular, doctors say that soda is able to increase the volume of hydrochloric acid and carbon dioxide, which allocates our body.
Therefore, according to them, the heartburn will not stop and will only intensify and will be accompanied by bloating.
Soda solution affects the mucous membranes, which can cause ulcers. Soda can disrupt the acid-alkaline balance of blood, which will increase the growth of bacteria and microbes that can also cause a number of diseases.
“Best baking soda to use for the purpose: as food additive, to solve the issues of cleanliness in the home or apply it to the planting work in the garden”, — summed up the physicians.