Doctors told about the health properties of nuts

| August 17, 2019 | Health | No Comments
Science knows that nuts is a natural capsule health. They contain helpful nutrients significantly strengthen the cardiovascular system.

Медики рассказали о полезных свойствах орехов

Unsaturated fats. Nuts contain unsaturated fats, are very useful for removing from the body the so-called “bad” cholesterol or low density lipoprotein. At high concentrations increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Fatty acids omega-3. Nuts are full of these useful elements, which protect the heart from myocardial infarction

Fiber. In the nuts contains a fair amount of dietary fiber also reduces cholesterol levels. It is proved that fiber in the diet prevent the development of human diabetes.

Vitamin E. Nuts contain vitamin E that can stop the formation of plaques in our arteries.

Selenium. To preserve heart health and the reduction of the inflammatory processes and oxidative stress, the body requires selenium. Nuts a sufficient amount of this element.

