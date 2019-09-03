Doctors told about the “helplessness” of men in front of breast cancer
American experts urge men to be screened for breast cancer. Representatives of the stronger sex are “helpless” before a serious disease because many therapeutic methods to combat cancer of the breast for women.
According to the doctors, among all cases of detection of breast cancer less than 1% occurs in men. The characteristic feature of the disease is the seal around the nipples. This type of cancer is usually diagnosed at a later age and at an advanced stage. Representatives of the stronger sex do not connect to clinical trials of new treatments for breast cancer because they have this disease is extremely rare. In the Management of sanitary supervision over the quality of medicines and food USA (FDA) launched a project involving men to such tests, or they can remain “helpless” before a malignant education.
Treatment of the disease in men is based on the methods based on the results of the work with women. Such therapeutic measures, although considered gender neutral, more effective in cases with cancer of the breast in ladies.