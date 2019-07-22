Doctors told about the immunity-boosting spices
Doctors told that there are spices that significantly improve the body’s immunity. In addition to the taste effect, some of the used in food supplements allow you to eat fewer food.
The first is called turmeric, this spice is most popular in India. It is used in almost every dish, milk of this Supplement locals to treat many diseases. Spice is considered an antibiotic and strong antiseptic for the entire body. Followed by fenugreek seeds, rich in vitamins A and C, it contains a lot of calcium. Due to its properties fenugreek strengthens the immune system and ensures proper blood sugar levels.
The third position is cinnamon, accelerating the breakdown of carbohydrates, it also improves the obtaining nutrients from foods. This process creates a feeling of fullness, so the person does not overeat. Then called ginger, effectively strengthens the immune system. In cold weather, you should drink ginger tea as this will effectively protect the body from colds and flu.
Black pepper has anti-inflammatory properties, providing various benefits for the health. This spice contains large amounts of antioxidants and has antipyretic effects.