Doctors told about the little-known therapeutic properties of lavender
Lavender is very well-known perennial evergreen plant that delights with its elegance, beauty, delicate aroma. In addition to the beautiful appearance, lavender is used in the treatment of many diseases. And the lavender tea is an ancient cure for headaches. The use of lavender oil is very widely, according to the Chronicle.info with reference on Tape.
The doctors shared information about little known healing properties of lavender. The plant is considered a good antiseptic, and it is characterized anti-inflammatory properties.
Thanks to the lavender, you can get rid of acute pain that is provided by its content of polysaccharides. The latter will help to suppress pain, similar to those that occur in arthritis.
Thanks to plant has the ability to reduce symptoms of asthma, this is because the ability to resist the allergic inflammation.
To use lavender is recommended if you wish to get rid of acne. Due to the anti-inflammatory effect tool reduces the risk of acne, eczema and other skin problems.
Pay attention to the lavender you with high blood pressure because it relaxes. Sometimes the plant works better than the anti-hypertensive medication.