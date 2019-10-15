Doctors told about the methods of struggle with overeating in the cold
Doctors told about the methods of struggle with overeating in the cold season. According to experts, during this period people begin to consume more food, which leads not only to weight gain but also health problems.
Doctors recommend to begin to learn to distinguish between imaginary and real hunger. In the cold the body really requires more energy, therefore, significantly limit the amount of food is impossible. It is better to follow some simple tips. First and foremost you should not eat large amounts of fatty and heavy foods. It should adhere to the principle of frequent feedings. You need to eat fractionally — at least 4-5 times a day. If you consume a meal every 5 hours, it will increase production of ghrelin, which may cause hormonal imbalance. In addition, doctors recommend to know what emotional overeating. During the absence of the sun there is a deficiency of vitamin D and its lack provokes a depressed mood. At such moments, to restore emotional balance people start to eat more delicious and nourishing food. To get rid of the desire to eat will help vitamin supplements.
Also overeating in the cold season contribute to the Lunches and snacks for company. To warm up, people often go to a cafe and talking, do not notice that eat more than usual. An equally important recommendation doctors call control of alcohol consumed. Remember that one glass of wine contains at least 150 kilocalories, and the two portions are almost a complete meal.