Doctors told about the negative properties of tomato juice
The use of tomato juice can bring many benefits to the body, but it also has negative sides.
Japanese researchers found that consumption of unsalted tomato juice can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. Russian doctor-gastroenterologist Sergey vyalov expressed in the press that the consumption of tomato juice provides a good blood supply due to the content of lycopene. But tomato juice, the doctor noted, there are quite dangerous for many people property. For example, people with heartburn to drink tomato juice should not be, because it enhances the secretion of acid in the stomach and can cause an exacerbation of heartburn.
Store-bought juice contains undesirable components. Tomato juice is useful primarily without salt and with lots of pulp. Dietitian Ksenia Selezneva believes that it is safer to prepare the juice yourself. She spoke about the fact that the composition of the finished juice “can include not only the most useful ingredients.”
Can increase the waist. Tomato juice can be dangerous for the figures, — an opinion shared by nutritionist and trainer Natalia Prokhorova. She said that people are willing to drink tomato juice, but don’t feel saturation, and meanwhile the juice gives you extra liquid calories that are quickly absorbed into the blood. So, according to Prokhorova, “the extra inches around the waist”.
Useful in the heat. Nutritionist Elena Solomatina noticed that the lycopene contained in tomato juice, is an antioxidant that slows down aging. Heat tomato juice is useful for improving the conductivity of the blood vessels. In hot weather thickens the blood, and tomato juice thins it and reduces the chance of blood clots.
“It is better to drink tomato juice without salt and not to use it for exacerbations, ulcers, gastritis, and on an empty stomach,” advised the doctor.