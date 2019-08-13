Doctors told about the peculiarities of the fruit diet
In August a large abundance of fruits, vegetables and berries at affordable price, which people are wanting to lose weight, sit on a fruit diet. Doctors told about its features.
Dietician Natalia Grigorieva is not advised to eat only fruits or vegetables in the pursuit of weight loss. This can lead to the opposite effect due to high content of simple carbohydrates, which includes glucose. The human body converts this monosaccharide for energy, however, excess glucose remains in the form of glycogen in liver and muscle, and then fat cells. Organic substances that can break down fruit sugar, in the body there. When the liver can no longer cope with the splitting of fructose, it begins to accumulate. Therefore after this diet to gain weight.
Besides oversaturated with sugar, the body ages faster. The skin becomes less elastic. However, we should not forget about the fact that fruits, vegetables and berries are the main sources of trace elements and vitamins. They should be used for athletes, pregnant women and people who have had the disease. However, it is not necessary to exceed a daily rate equal to 300 grams.