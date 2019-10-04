Doctors told about the problems signaled back pain
Many people have repeatedly experienced back pain.
Often it is not only a reaction to the heavy lifting, for painful symptoms sometimes hide a serious illness. How timely to recognize them told by the doctors.
The long-term pass aching pain in the back
Pain arose as a result of unsuccessful tilt, or lifting of weights, is usually held a few days after taking pain medications and adherence. Prolonged pain should be cause for re-treatment to the doctor and a more comprehensive examination.
The appearance of additional symptoms
If in addition to back pain began to numb limbs, there was a tingling sensation — maybe you had a pinched nerve. The appearance of stiffness in the lumbar region and aching pain in the thigh may indicate inflammatory processes in joints and ligaments. The temperature rise on the accession of the inflammatory process. This condition often affects elderly people.
Increased pain in spine at night
Most often such symptoms are characteristic of such diseases as ankylosing spondylitis. Timely treatment specialist will help to avoid deformation of the spine.
Back pain was before
Return back pain can talk like about relapse, and about the beginning of the course of the malignant process. Only examination will help to exclude cancer.
Back pain associated with age
For people over 50 years characterized by the appearance of back pain. This occurs because of the leaching of calcium from bones and its poor digestibility. Visit your doctor, what would you have prescribed preventive therapy. So you will be able to avoid further fractures.