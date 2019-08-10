Doctors told about the signs of imminent cardiac arrest
Experts claim that death from cardiac arrest is not sudden, and the symptoms are sometimes concerned about for several weeks.
Specialists from the American hospital of cardiovascular disease in palm beach told of the symptoms that precede cardiac arrest. They believe that death from cardiac arrest is not sudden and many people could have been saved with timely treatment for medical help.
Doctors examined the medical data of 600 men at the age from 35 to 65 years who have had cardiac arrest. As it turned out, some of them have symptoms that indicate heart problems appeared a month before it stopped beating. However, this is not always the case – the symptoms could appear for the critical state.
Doctors have identified the symptoms, the appearance of which you should immediately consult a doctor. This chest pain and left shoulder that may be given in the hand, and changes in heart rhythm, especially if the person feels. Cheerleaders have shortness of breath, nausea, dizziness, fainting, sudden severe fatigue. Alarming symptom is a rise in pressure. Can also change the color of the face – guard should pallor and redness.