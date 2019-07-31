Doctors told about the unexpected benefits of tea with bergamot
Doctors told about the unexpected useful properties of tea with bergamot, which many do not know. This drink has several health benefits and wellbeing in General.
Consumption of tea with bergamot helps to improve the activity of the digestive system, it prevents indigestion and helps treat intestinal problems. Also in the drink there is caffeine that helps to cheer up, and yet it is effective in the fight against excess weight, especially if you add a few slices of lemon. Due to the content of catechin can promote healthy teeth, and fluoride is also available in tea protects against tooth decay. Three cups of drink a day will reduce triglycerides while increasing the level of good cholesterol that has a positive effect on the cardiovascular system.
Bergamot tea strengthens the immune system, the best assistant he will be with colds, helping to bring down the temperature. It has lots of antioxidants to counteract free radicals, thereby reducing the risk of cancer. Due to the aromatherapy properties, this drink helps fight depression and stress.