Doctors told about the unexpected benefits of tea with bergamot

| July 31, 2019 | Health | No Comments
Loading...

Doctors told about the unexpected useful properties of tea with bergamot, which many do not know. This drink has several health benefits and wellbeing in General.

Медики рассказали о неожиданной пользе чая с бергамотом

Consumption of tea with bergamot helps to improve the activity of the digestive system, it prevents indigestion and helps treat intestinal problems. Also in the drink there is caffeine that helps to cheer up, and yet it is effective in the fight against excess weight, especially if you add a few slices of lemon. Due to the content of catechin can promote healthy teeth, and fluoride is also available in tea protects against tooth decay. Three cups of drink a day will reduce triglycerides while increasing the level of good cholesterol that has a positive effect on the cardiovascular system.

Bergamot tea strengthens the immune system, the best assistant he will be with colds, helping to bring down the temperature. It has lots of antioxidants to counteract free radicals, thereby reducing the risk of cancer. Due to the aromatherapy properties, this drink helps fight depression and stress.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.