Doctors told about the vitamins that cause cancer
Cancerous tumors, particularly in the lungs can cause very harmless vitamins.
As written by Professor of the Institute of nutrition at the University clinic of Schleswig-Holstein Martin Smolich whose article is published in the journal Die Zeit, before everyone believed that vitamins such as With or do no harm, and that their excess is excreted from the body through urine.
In his article indicates that a surplus of b vitamins (B6, B9 or B12) can cause lung cancer or other cancers.
The author has conducted a number of studies to prove that many of the vitamins in excess cause cancer. Smallish writes that he spent more than 20 experiments, which were devoted to vitamins b-group and their relationship with cancer. He noted that the more people strive to eat this vitamin, the higher the risk of developing the disease.
Among his genetic analyses were also discovered people who had exceeded the status of vitamin B12. He noted that these people were the owners of genetic lung cancer.
The author of the article and experiments resembles that on the recommendations of the society of nutrition, adults need a day to consume 4 micrograms of vitamin B12, according to the Federal Institute for risk assessment, the person needs a day to eat about 25 µg of this vitamin.
He noted that the pharmacies sold vitamin B12, with a daily dose of 1000 mcg.