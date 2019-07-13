Doctors told about what diseases shows an unusual color language
Doctors told which disease shows an unusual color language. To draw the attention of the experts also suggest for the size, shape, and texture of the body.
To diagnose the state of the language is better in the morning, before brushing your teeth under natural light. It should be remembered that the color of the body may vary depending on dietary preferences, consumption of medications, and even Smoking. For this reason, the examination of language should spend at least an hour after these procedures.
In the normal state the body is either light pink or slightly whitish tint. While there should not be cracks, sores and bite marks, but should be palpable with the fingertips tubercles between the taste buds. Red tongue may indicate either the presence of infectious disease or the inflammation of the body. The bright red hue is a sign of diseases of the blood and heart, as well as B12 deficiency and pharyngitis. Blushes language and when toxic shock syndrome.
Extremely rare yellow tint occurs in jaundice and stomach problems. According to doctors, this color usually appears at the beginning of the disease. Purple language tells about the disorders in the bloodstream, lung diseases and diseases of the cardiovascular system. Blue tongue can be a sign of respiratory distress, cyanosis, blood disorders, blood vessels and kidneys. Too pale hue points to the lack of vitamins and nutrients. White language is found during dehydration, and gray — may indicate problems in the digestive system.
Doctors stress that the diagnostics of language is possible and even necessary, however, in the event of any suspicions you should immediately consult a doctor.