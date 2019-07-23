Doctors told as it may harm the health of the rainy summer
From the cold, wet summer severely affected people with depressive and manic type of character, said the psychiatrist Mikhail Vinogradov.
Weather affects the health and mood of people, and the doctors argue about how it can harm the person summer that unexpectedly is Sunny and hot turned out to be rainy and cool. Clinical psychologist Valentin Denisov-Melnikov noted that this weather anomaly might be an unpleasant ordeal for the psyche of the people. In our latitudes, summer is a welcome event, and if it is cold, there is frustration, a sense of dashed hopes, which can give impetus to the development of depression, the doctor said.
According to another scientist, Professor of psychiatry of Michael Vinogradova, from a cold and rainy summer, without exaggeration, people suffer from the so-called depressive and manic type of character, and such — 30% of the entire human population. For such people, the typical mood swings and their behavior often depends on external factors, including the weather — they can become irritable, withdrawn, lose the ability to work, and those who are prone to overeating, Smoking and alcohol start to abuse their harmful addictions.
In turn, the practitioner Albina Strelchenko has warned that a low air temperature, high humidity and lack of sun are the best conditions for the propagation of viruses and the development of SARS. At this risk of infections is particularly noticeable if people didn’t dress for the weather.
Another danger of the cold summer – stomach problems. The doctor recalled that last year, when also it was a cool July, “people have started to have acute gastric ulcer”.
Many people think that in cloudy weather there is a risk of a shortage of vitamin D. But doctors stated that in the summer even on cloudy days UV radiation is enough to produce vitamin D in the body and endocrine system bad weather does not harm.