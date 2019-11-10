Doctors told, can diabetics eat fish
5 important products for diabetes.
The use of these products helps the body better manage blood sugar levels, which is crucial for the condition of people suffering from diabetes.
Experts told about why in this disease the diet should include beans, non-starchy vegetables, berries, citrus, and fish.
Important product in diabetes: beans. Experts recommend that people with diabetes regularly eat legumes such as beans, peas, beans, chickpeas and lentils. This not only normalizes the level of glucose in the blood, but also reduces the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Legumes – a source of protein, important for people with diabetes as well as vitamin A and soluble fiber which promote the reduction of concentration of cholesterol and glucose in the blood.
Important product in diabetes: non-starchy vegetables. Diabetics should choose vegetables with a low degree of processing. In pickled and canned vegetables often contain a lot of salt, while people with diabetes often display hypertension, increased risk of cardiovascular disease. It is best to eat raw vegetables. During cooking contained in vegetables complex carbohydrates partly break down to simple, from-for what the glycemic index of foods can grow from low to medium or even high.
Important product in diabetes: berries. Berries supply the body with vitamin C, fiber, and substances anthocyanins. Scientific studies have shown that consumption of anthocyanins in the amount of 320 mg per day leads to a decrease in the level of fasting blood sugar by about 8% and insulin resistance by 13%.
Important product in diabetes: citrus fruits. The diabetics diet should be enriched with vitamins. This is important because disorders of the endocrine system in diabetes reduces the protective function of the body and people tend to get sick often. Citrus diabetes help to enrich the body with vitamins. They contain large amounts of antioxidants – vitamins C and b, essential to improve synthesis processes at the cellular level. At the same time to consume citrus fruits have moderate amounts of carbohydrates, which can cause the release of sugar into the bloodstream.
Important product in diabetes: fish. Scientists believe that people with diabetes should eat two portions of fish 140 grams per week. Half of these portions should be oily varieties – salmon, saury, herring, mackerel. These fish are full of substances that can keep your bones healthy, which is important in diabetes because high blood sugar levels easily have damage to the bones of the skeleton. Besides vitamin D, which is also rich in oily fish, is good for the skin, eyes, red blood cells and the nervous system.