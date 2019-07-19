Doctors told can high blood pressure salt
July 19, 2019 | Health | No Comments|
High blood pressure is better not to abuse.
A group of scientists from the UK and the USA have found that drinking large amounts of salt can be dangerous for people with high blood pressure.
Scientists revealed a correlation between hypertension and the consumption of large amounts of salt. They note that the blood pressure of the subjects was not normal, even if they often ate foods high in potassium and other beneficial for the cardiovascular system substances. In the end, the researchers came to the conclusion that every day should eat no more than six grams of salt.
As noted, the study was studied the diet of more than 4 thousand people aged 40 to 59 years.