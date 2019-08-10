Doctors told dangerous than a hangover
As it turned out, in the morning after drinking alcohol severely reduced cognitive function. This was confirmed by experiment.
MedicalXpress recently published the findings of researchers from Swinburne University of Technology in Melbourne about how the hangover affects the brain. To experiments has been attracted by visitors of bars that every morning after party was held online polls and also did cognitive tests.
Scientists have found that the speed and quality of the test are directly related to the amount of alcohol consumed the night before. Thus, the hangover, seriously affects cognitive functions – this is the conclusion reached by researchers. They are now gathering new volunteers to continue the study.
By the way, a group of Russian scientists have discovered several new variations of genes that occur only at heavy drinkers of people in our country. The researchers came to the conclusion that alcoholism is genetically predraspolozhennost disease and is associated with willpower and education.
The reason probably lies in the mutation of genes responsible for the processing of ethanol and is responsible for the operation of several other regions of the brain associated with pleasure, self-control and impulsive behavior.