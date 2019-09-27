Doctors told how alcohol affects the body people suffering from diabetes
Scientists from China have studied the potentially beneficial effects that alcohol can have on the body people suffering from diabetes. The staff of the School of medicine of Southeast University presented a report on the subject at the conference of the European Association for the study of diabetes held in Barcelona (Spain).
Chinese researchers analyzed existing research and decided that a controlled consumption of alcohol can reduce levels of fats (triglycerides) and lower the levels of insulin in the blood. A day, especially specialists, can be consumed not more than twenty grams of pure alcohol, i.e., not more than a glass of wine or 50 ml of strong liquor.
“Diabetics should follow generally accepted medical recommendations, according to which patients need to take extra care when it comes to consumption of alcoholic beverages. Because the potential harm from alcohol can be much more pronounced than the hypothetical benefit”, say the researchers.