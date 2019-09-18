Doctors told how apples affect health
Among the positive effects: reducing the risk of dementia and improving brain function.
Foreign scientists presented the 15 benefits of eating apples. According to recent reports, apples are the most cultivated and eaten food in the world.
Apples are mainly composed of water, they are easily absorbed by the body. One of their advantages is the relationship with acetylcholine, thereby improving concentration and focus.
They contain nutrients that prevent oxidative processes, which cause such diseases as dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.
One use of the product reduces the risk of stroke, and due to the polyphenols normalised the blood sugar level, which is important for people with diabetes.
In turn, the fiber in them lowers cholesterol. Fruit helps to reduce appetite, which is related to the struggle with the excessive kilograms. Thus, apples reduce the risk of obesity. If you have problems with the intestines will also help the apples, struggling with constipation and diarrhea.
Due to the content of pectin product can be called a prebiotic, is well influencing the intestinal microflora.
Fiber helps in cleaning your teeth, and antibacterial properties keep the accumulation of bacteria that occurs due to the increase production of saliva.
The antioxidants in the fruit prevent neurological disorders, improves skin condition. The product also reduces the symptoms of asthma by reducing inflammation and strengthening the immune system.
Kaempferol, quercetin and myricetin are associated with the minimization of inflammatory processes. Has a positive impact on bone health.
No less useful properties are: improve vision, prevent gall stones and relief of hemorrhoids. And finally, if you make a lotion out of Apple juice on the scalp that can prevent dandruff.