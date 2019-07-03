Doctors told how coffee affects weight loss
In fact, the benefits of coffee during weight loss just a myth. However, the probability of confirmation is high.
Coffee is not only one of the most popular hot beverages in the world, it probably contributes to health. The study, among other things, suggests that caffeinated drink protects against diabetes and diseases of the blood vessels, protects DNA from damage and may even improve memory.
Signs that coffee may have other positive effects, found scientists led by Michael Symonds at the University of Nottingham: coffee probably helps with weight loss by stimulating the functions of brown adipose tissue.
The function of these fat cells is to quickly burn received them energy and convert it to heat. (…) The first experiments carried out on cells, showed (…) that caffeine probably affects the so-called thermogenin. This protein, also called UCP1, has a decisive influence on the function of brown fat, the article says.
To see this effect on humans, the researchers asked nine participants to drink a Cup of coffee and watched what was happening in their body. The researchers recorded a significant rise in temperature in certain parts of the body, particularly in the supraclavicular region, which is a kind of reservoir of brown fat. In the experiment with a glass of water of increasing temperature were recorded, the publication reports.
According to scientists, this study is the first evidence that coffee can have a direct impact on the function of brown fat. Further studies have to show whether a function is stimulated in brown fat caffeine or perhaps other substances contained in coffee.
If further studies confirm the potential of coffee as a stimulant of the function of brown fat, it will develop new methods in the fight against obesity and diabetes, writes Focus.