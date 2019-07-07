Doctors told how electronic cigarettes affect your lungs
Electronic cigarettes harmful to the lungs, scientists say.
After research revealed that as a result of the use of electronic cigarettes is changing the immune system cells of the lungs.
San Francisco became the first city in the United States, which banned the sale of e-cigarettes, writes the BBC.
However, in the UK they are used by the NHS to help smokers to quit Smoking.
They work by heating a liquid that usually contains nicotine, propylene glycol and / or vegetable glycerin, and flavorings.
Users inhale the produced vapor which contains nicotine is addictive.
Nicotine is relatively harmless compared to many poisonous chemical substances contained in tobacco smoke such as tar and carbon monoxide.
Nicotine does not cause cancer, unlike tobacco cigarettes, which annually kills thousands of smokers.
That’s why the MSG for many years using nicotine replacement therapy to help people quit Smoking. Liquid and vapor in electronic cigarettes can contain some potentially hazardous chemicals are contained in cigarette smoke, but at much lower levels.