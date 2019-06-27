Doctors told how many times a week you need to go to the sauna to make it hurt less
To interesting conclusions sauna use came specialists of the University of Eastern Finland. They recently published the results of his research, which lasted two decades.
Participated in it over two thousand middle-aged men. Finnish scholars interested in the question how often participants go to the sauna. The men were divided into three groups: the first were regulars of pairs and went from 4 to 7 times a week go to the sauna 2-3 times a week and the last two only once in 7 days.
Watching their health records, researchers found that those men who went to the sauna 4 times and most of dementia occurred on 66% less likely than their peers who went there once a week.
In addition, previously, these same researchers found that sauna is good for the heart and blood vessels. The more often one goes, the fewer risk to get the disease of stroke, heart attack and heart failure. From sauna lovers it also reduces the risk of dying from coronary heart disease.
Currently, scientists are trying to figure out what is involved in such beneficial effects. It is not excluded that one of the main reasons is the relaxing effect of the sauna.