Doctors told how much watermelon can you eat a day

In Ukraine in the midst of a season of watermelons – August peak of harvest. But even in season watermelon, it is important to choose correctly.

What you need to know and what to pay attention to the berries got ripe and sweet?

How to choose a watermelon

Perfect watermelon weighing 5-7 pounds. The stripes on the watermelon should be bright and stain – rich yellow or dark orange color. My tail dry. Be sure to knock on watermelon: if a sound vibrates, it is ripe.

But try the berry at the point of sale nutritionist Boris Skachko advises.
“Before cutting a watermelon be sure to wash under running water, preferably with soap and water. In any case you cannot cut it and try the place of purchase, because it is easy to transfer the infection inside,” – said nutrition specialist.

How much can you eat watermelon in a day without harm for health

Too to eat watermelon dangerous, even if it has not exceeded the dose of nitrates.

“Disturbed functioning of the liver and cleansing the blood. A man of medium height and average weight you can eat around 300 g of watermelon at once”, – said Boris Skachko.

