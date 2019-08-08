Doctors told how on the skin to determine the development of type 2 diabetes
Doctors from the UK presented the signs by which we can determine the likely development of type 2 diabetes on skin condition. The material is relevant content published overseas edition of Express.
Type 2 diabetes is a lifelong disease that requires daily monitoring. This means that the pancreas of the person does not produce enough insulin to control blood sugar levels. The condition can lead to heart disease and strokes. Therefore, it is important to promptly detect the warning signs.
One of the warning signs is a hyperpigmentation of the skin. The condition is characterized by darkening of certain areas such as the neck and armpits, the groin, the area between the toes.
The skin may itch or unpleasant smell. Doctors say, although the condition is not a threat in itself, it’s a direct link to type 2 diabetes. Among other symptoms: frequent urination, constant feeling of thirst, fatigue, unexplained weight loss, itching in the intimate area, frequent diagnosing of yeast infection, long healing of wounds, blurred vision.
Doctors say that a healthy diet and keeping active helps to keep blood sugar levels under control. Among the tips regarding diet: starchy carbs at every meal, and fruits and vegetables. Two servings of fatty fish a week should be mandatory. It is equally important to limit the use of salt and sugar.